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Police officer, 6 others injured in New Winneba shooting over land dispute

Source: Myjoyonline  
  1 September 2026 1:25pm
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At least seven people, including a police officer, have been injured in a shooting incident involving residents of Gomoa Oguaakrom and New Winneba in the Central Region.

The incident, which reportedly occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, is believed to be linked to a longstanding land dispute between residents of the two communities.

The injured police officer is stationed at the New Winneba Police Station.

According to reports, some residents of Gomoa Oguaakrom, who claim ownership of land in New Winneba, entered the community and allegedly opened fire.

The group is also said to have attempted to lock up some shops in the area, prompting resistance from residents of New Winneba.

The confrontation subsequently escalated, with gunfire reportedly exchanged between the two sides.

Several people were injured in the ensuing violence, while some residents fled the community for safety amid the shooting.

The police have since reinforced their presence in the area as security personnel work to restore calm and prevent further violence.

The circumstances leading to the shooting remain unclear, while the police have yet to officially confirm the number of casualties or provide details on the condition of those injured.

Further details are expected as investigations into the incident continue.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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