President Mahama begins Paris visit with French Senate talks, meets Macron later today

President John Mahama has begun a one-day official visit to Paris with high-level talks with the President of the French Senate, Gérard Larcher.

The President was received with a military ceremony before the bilateral meeting.

Discussions focused on strengthening trade and investment ties, enhancing regional security, and deepening cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

The two sides also explored France’s support for maternal health and agriculture in Ghana, as well as recent improvements in the country’s economic outlook.

President Mahama was accompanied by a high-powered delegation, including Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, National Security Advisor Prosper Bani, Secretary to the President Callistus Mahama, Presidential Advisor and Special Aide Joyce Mogtari, and Ghana’s Ambassador to France Mavis Frimpong.

He is expected to later hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace as part of efforts to deepen bilateral relations between Ghana and France.

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