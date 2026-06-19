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Prioritise NPP unity ahead of 2028 election – Bryan Acheampong urges Kennedy Agyapong

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  19 June 2026 11:39am
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Former Minister for Food and Agriculture and Abetifi MP, Dr Bryan Acheampong, has appealed to former New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong to channel his influence towards unifying the party rather than deepening internal divisions.

In a statement issued on June 19, 2026, Dr Acheampong said the NPP’s foremost responsibility after its defeat in the 2024 general election is to rebuild, reconcile and position itself for a return to power in 2028. He warned that prolonged internal disputes would only benefit the party’s political opponents.

The former presidential aspirant, who also contested in the NPP’s January 2026 flagbearership race, said he understood the disappointment that follows a hard-fought primary contest.

He noted that his appeal stemmed from personal experience, having also failed to secure the party’s nomination.

Dr Acheampong acknowledged concerns raised by Kennedy Agyapong regarding insults and attacks directed at him during and after the contest, but urged him not to allow those grievances to overshadow the broader interests of the party.

He described Mr Agyapong as a loyal party stalwart whose contribution to the NPP over the years remains unquestionable.

“It is for that very reason that I urge him, respectfully but firmly, to lower the temperature and to lend his considerable influence to the work of healing rather than division,” Dr Acheampong stated. “Our party suffered a painful defeat in 2024. The single most important task before us between now and 2028 is to rebuild, to reunite, and to return to power. Nothing, no grievance, no provocation, no personal quarrel can be allowed to stand above that mission.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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