Roger De Sa agrees deal to join Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars assistant coach

Former Orlando Pirates coach Roger De Sa will join Carlos Queiroz as his assistant coach ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

According to the South African website Kickoff, Roger De Sa, who previously assisted Queiroz at previous jobs, has concluded negotiations with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after agreeing on personal terms.

Although the terms are not clear, De Sa's agreement with Ghana is expected to be co-terminus with Carlos Queiroz four month contract with the GFA.

"I will fly out on Thursday to Accra to start working straight away," says the erstwhile Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, speaking to KickOff.

"I think when the previous coach left, the Ghana FA looked at Carlos Queiroz, and obviously it happened very quickly. Within four to five days, it was done."

De Sa has been Queiroz's sidekick, notably assisting him as he led Egypt to the AFCON 2021 final and with Iran during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Despite accepting the role, De Sa acknowledged its unique challenges.



"Those are the challenges, but it comes with a job like this," he said.

"[I’ve] been watching a lot of films, videos, watching different players with different clubs. The biggest challenge is obviously to select a team without having really enough time. And obviously, the preparations are also very short. You've got about two weeks to prepare your team.

“But ja, that's how it is, that's the name of the game,” he adds, while the difficulties that await him in his new job are not lost on the 61-year-old tactician.

"It's not easy, it's gonna be difficult, but they’re all difficult anyway."

It is unclear if he will join Carlos Quieroz during his official introduction on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at the Alisa Hotel.

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