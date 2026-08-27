Saalim Bamba files nomination to contest NPP National Nasara organiser position

Audio By Carbonatix
Aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Nasara Organiser, Saalim Bamba, has filed his nomination to contest the position in the party’s upcoming national executive elections.
Mr Bamba says his priority, if elected, will be to reclaim votes the NPP lost in Muslim-dominated communities during the 2024 general elections and rebuild the party’s support base in Zongos and other inner-city communities.
He also plans to unite the party’s grassroots in these communities and make the NPP more attractive to first-time voters.
Mr Bamba stated this on Wednesday after filing his nomination in the company of several regional Nasara Organisers who have declared their support for his candidature.
In a brief address before the filing, he said all 15 regional Nasara Organisers had endorsed his bid and pledged to work with him to mobilise the party’s grassroots in Zongos and inner cities.
He said the collective effort would be aimed at strengthening the party’s support base and helping the NPP regain power from the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Mr Bamba said he understood the demands of the Nasara Organiser position and was confident of delivering on his mandate if given the opportunity by delegates.
Speaking at the filing ceremony, Eastern Regional Nasara Organiser Hussein Fadilu Fafana described Mr Bamba as the right person to lead the Nasara wing at what he called a “challenging crossroads”.
Mr Bamba, who has held several positions within the NPP over the years, said he had assembled a dedicated team with a proven track record to support his campaign and, ultimately, help return the party to power.
He said the team would work with regional Nasara Organisers to mobilise support across Zongos and other urban communities as the NPP prepares for the next general election.
Latest Stories
-
Catholic Diocese finds suspended priest at Koforidua Police Training Centre
11 minutes
-
I’ll exploit NDC’s complacency if elected NPP Communications Director – Dennis Aboagye
29 minutes
-
Saalim Bamba files nomination to contest NPP National Nasara organiser position
36 minutes
-
Norway’s royal family gathers at King Harald’s bedside as his condition worsens
37 minutes
-
Merqury Republic returns to Takoradi with Guinness Ghana DJ Awards Pub Fest this Saturday
42 minutes
-
Uefa pursuing criminal legal action against Infantino and Fifa
44 minutes
-
Ghana Maritime Authority partners with Upper West Assemblies and traditional leaders to enforce inland water safety
46 minutes
-
NSMQ 2026: Revenge complete as TAMASCO sends Aquinas packing, books quarter-final spot
48 minutes
-
I don’t know who facilitated my nomination – Supreme Court nominee Amoako Asante
49 minutes
-
World Bank’s Ghana poverty findings vindicate our April 2026 wellbeing report – APL
57 minutes
-
Tiwa Savage pushes back against criticism over female collaborations
58 minutes
-
Treat private schools as partners, not pressure group – Bagbin
1 hour
-
Fire guts chop bar at South Odorkor, no casualties recorded
1 hour
-
Uganda declares end to Ebola outbreak after 42 days without a new case
1 hour
-
I’m the youngest but most experienced NPP chairman aspirant – Nana B
1 hour