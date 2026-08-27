Saalim Bamba files nomination to contest NPP National Nasara organiser position

Aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Nasara Organiser, Saalim Bamba, has filed his nomination to contest the position in the party’s upcoming national executive elections.

Mr Bamba says his priority, if elected, will be to reclaim votes the NPP lost in Muslim-dominated communities during the 2024 general elections and rebuild the party’s support base in Zongos and other inner-city communities.

He also plans to unite the party’s grassroots in these communities and make the NPP more attractive to first-time voters.

Mr Bamba stated this on Wednesday after filing his nomination in the company of several regional Nasara Organisers who have declared their support for his candidature.

In a brief address before the filing, he said all 15 regional Nasara Organisers had endorsed his bid and pledged to work with him to mobilise the party’s grassroots in Zongos and inner cities.

He said the collective effort would be aimed at strengthening the party’s support base and helping the NPP regain power from the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Bamba said he understood the demands of the Nasara Organiser position and was confident of delivering on his mandate if given the opportunity by delegates.

Speaking at the filing ceremony, Eastern Regional Nasara Organiser Hussein Fadilu Fafana described Mr Bamba as the right person to lead the Nasara wing at what he called a “challenging crossroads”.

Mr Bamba, who has held several positions within the NPP over the years, said he had assembled a dedicated team with a proven track record to support his campaign and, ultimately, help return the party to power.

He said the team would work with regional Nasara Organisers to mobilise support across Zongos and other urban communities as the NPP prepares for the next general election.

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