Sammi Awuku hints at major strategic shift in NPP to win election 2028

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Director-General of the National Lottery Authority and Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Sammi Awuku, says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will introduce strategic changes to its political approach as it prepares for the 2028 general elections.
Speaking on the AM Show on April 22, the former NPP National Organiser said the party is currently in a period of reflection and reorganisation following the 2024 elections, with a focus on rebuilding trust, strengthening structures and improving engagement with the electorate.
“There will be a shift in strategy to win 2028,” he said.
He explained that the new direction will prioritise deeper grassroots mobilisation, more structured communication, and sustained engagement with party members, industry stakeholders and the wider public.
According to him, the party intends to move closer to communities to better understand their challenges and ensure that its policies and messaging reflect realities on the ground.
“Dr Bawumia is engaging with people to understand their problems and know how they are doing,” he said.
Mr Awuku added that the approach will also require stronger internal coordination to ensure that communicators, organisers and leadership remain aligned in message delivery.
He stressed that political success in 2028 will depend on consistency, discipline and effective mobilisation across all levels of the party structure.
He further noted that the NPP is reviewing its previous campaign strategies and adopting new methods to enhance voter engagement and organisational efficiency.
“The focus is to listen more, engage more, and organise better,” he said, adding that the party remains confident in its ability to reposition itself ahead of the next elections.
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