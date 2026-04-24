Self-styled Ghanaian ‘King Atehene of Kubala’ deported from UK after Scotland standoff

A Ghanaian national who gained international attention after establishing a self-styled “African kingdom” in Scotland has been deported, United Kingdom authorities have confirmed.

Kofi Offeh, who referred to himself as King Atehene, was removed from the UK following months of legal disputes over an unauthorised encampment he set up with two associates near the town of Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders.

The group, which called itself the “Kingdom of Kubala”, had occupied woodland and nearby land from early 2025, claiming they were reclaiming territory allegedly taken from their ancestors centuries ago. Their refusal to recognise court authority led to a protracted standoff with local authorities and landowners.

Eviction followed months of legal battles.

The trio, which included a Zimbabwean national and an American associate, were first evicted from a hillside site in July 2025 but relocated to another nearby location, prompting further legal action.

After failing to comply with eviction orders, they were eventually removed in October during a joint operation involving police, immigration officials and court officers. The operation, which was widely circulated on social media, showed Offeh and one of his associates being led away in handcuffs.

Local authorities later cleared the makeshift camp, removing personal belongings and dismantling structures erected on the site.

Deportation confirmed as Offeh returns to Ghana

The UK Home Office has now confirmed that Offeh has been deported. He was recently filmed arriving at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, marking his return to Ghana.

His activities in Scotland had drawn global attention, fuelled in part by a strong online presence on platforms such as TikTok and Facebook, where the group attracted tens of thousands of followers and livestreamed key moments of their standoff with authorities.

Controversial claims spark concern

Since his return, Offeh has made controversial statements about his intentions in Ghana, declaring in an interview that he plans to establish authority and expand his self-styled kingdom.

“Everyone will bow before me, whether chiefs, politicians or even the police are going to serve me,” he said.

He added, “I have come to take over Ghana because I am the King of Kubala. Everywhere I land, I take dominion, where I establish my throne, so the time has come. Everyone will bow before me, whether chiefs, politicians or even the police are going to serve me.”

He is reported to have expressed interest in establishing a base in Sunyani, describing it as a strategic location for his ambitions.

Relief in the affected Scottish community

In Scotland, local officials have welcomed his removal, describing it as the end of a period of disruption for residents.

A councillor for the Jedburgh area said the development came as a relief, reflecting on the tensions and confusion that surrounded the group’s presence in the community.

Authorities in the UK maintained that the eviction and subsequent deportation followed due legal processes, with the Home Office reiterating that Offeh had been removed from the country.

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