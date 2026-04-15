Stakeholders renew call for investment in early childhood development

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), together with key partners, has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to strengthening Early Childhood Development (ECD) as a critical pillar of human capital development.

Speaking at the THRIVE National ECD Stakeholders Meeting held on Tuesday, April 14, at La Villa Boutique Hotel, the Director-General of NDPC, Dr Audrey Smock Amoah, underscored the importance of investing in early childhood as a foundation for national growth.

“Ghana’s quest for socio-economic transformation cannot be separated from its commitment to human capital development, and early childhood is the foundation,” she stated.

She noted that despite growing global awareness, many children remain at risk of not reaching their full developmental potential, warning that the consequences extend beyond social concerns to economic outcomes.

“These are not merely social statistics; they are economic signals with long-lasting implications if we fail to act,” she emphasised, adding that about 17 percent of children under five in Ghana are stunted.

Dr Amoah further disclosed that the Commission is developing a Human Capital Development Strategy aimed at improving long-term outcomes, with initiatives such as THRIVE Ghana playing a key role.

“The THRIVE Ghana initiative contributes directly to this effort by generating robust evidence on what works in Early Childhood Development,” she added.

Also addressing the meeting, Chief Analyst at NDPC, Peter Porekuu, highlighted the importance of data-driven decision-making in development planning.

“Data is at the centre of this effort,” he said, stressing the need for accessible, high-quality data and stronger coordination across sectors. The meeting brought together stakeholders to review research strategies, share lessons, and explore partnerships in line with Ghana’s development frameworks for 2025–2029.

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