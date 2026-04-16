Sudan drone strikes kill nearly 700 in 3 months as civil war creates world’s largest humanitarian crisis

The Sudanese civil war has reached a harrowing milestone as near-daily drone strikes claimed the lives of approximately 700 civilians in the opening months of 2026. United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher confirmed the grim statistics on Tuesday, noting that the majority of these fatalities occurred between January and March. This surge in aerial technology marks a lethal evolution in a conflict now entering its fourth year. UNICEF reports that nearly 250 children were killed or maimed in the first quarter of 2026 alone—a 50 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Failure of Global Diplomacy and Oversight

International leaders face stinging criticism for their inability to contain the violence or provide adequate relief. Tom Fletcher lamented the lack of global intervention, stating that "the world has failed to meet the test of Sudan" during what has become a gruesome and protracted struggle. The conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has effectively transitioned from a localised power struggle into the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. The war exploded from a power struggle between military chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan and RSF commander Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo following the 2019 ouster of autocratic President Omar al-Bashir.

Strategic Battlegrounds and Civilian Casualties

The introduction of unmanned aerial vehicles has shifted the geography of the war, particularly impacting the southern Kordofan region and RSF-controlled territories in Darfur. In October alone, at least 6,000 people died over three days during an RSF rampage through the Darfur outpost of el-Fasher, an offensive experts say bore "the defining characteristics of genocide." "In the first three months of this year, nearly 700 civilians were reportedly killed in drone strikes," Fletcher said, highlighting how the technology has disrupted daily life. The International Committee of the Red Cross says over 11,000 people have been reported missing since the conflict began, a figure rising sharply as restrictions on communications equipment in North Darfur disrupt aid coordination and leave families without news.

Unprecedented Displacement and Regional Instability

The sheer scale of the exodus from Sudan threatens to destabilise the broader Horn of Africa. More than 11 million people have been forced to flee their homes, with an additional 13 million reportedly displaced by the cumulative effects of the fighting. Entire communities have been emptied as families are uprooted repeatedly by shifting front lines. Fletcher warned of the long-term consequences of this mass movement, noting that "millions have been driven from their homes across Sudan and beyond its borders, with entire communities emptied and families uprooted time and again. The risk of wider regional instability is high."

Acute Hunger and the Collapse of Education

Humanitarian conditions have deteriorated to the point where famine is a reality in several regions. Nearly 34 million people, representing almost two-thirds of the population, now require urgent assistance. More than 19 million people face acute hunger, and the number of children with severe acute malnutrition is expected to reach 800,000. According to the World Health Organisation, only 63% of health facilities remain fully or partially functional amid disease outbreaks such as cholera. Millions of children remain deprived of education, while women and girls face systemic and brutal sexual violence.

A Crisis Deficient in International Funding

Despite the magnitude of the suffering, the global financial response remains insufficient. Denise Brown, the UN resident coordinator in Sudan, noted that the $2.9 billion appeal for the current year is only 16 percent covered. This decline in contributions has left relief efforts "critically underfunded," according to Fletcher. Specifically, the WFP urgently requires more than $600 million to sustain life-saving operations for the next six months. The aid chief emphasised the urgency of the situation, saying, "We need action now – to stop the violence, protect civilians, ensure access to communities in greatest danger, and fund the response." Last year, humanitarians reached 17 million people; this year, they aim to help 20 million, but declining aid from member countries threatens this goal.

The Stigma of an Abandoned Conflict

While global attention often gravitates toward other geopolitical flashpoints, Sudanese officials fear their plight has been sidelined. Denise Brown criticised the international community’s lack of focus, remarking, "A plea from me: Please don’t call this the forgotten crisis. I’m referring to this as an abandoned crisis." This isolation is exacerbated by economic pressure; fuel prices have surged more than 24% because of the Iran war and its effects on shipping. This sentiment was echoed during a recent donor conference in Berlin, which the Sudanese government in Khartoum slammed as "unacceptable" interference.

Sovereignty and Foreign Intervention

The war has effectively partitioned Sudan into rival administrations. The military controls the north, east, and central regions, including Red Sea ports and oil refineries. The RSF and its allies control Darfur and parts of Kordofan, regions containing many of Sudan's oil fields and gold mines. This division is fueled by alleged foreign backing, with the UAE accused of providing arms to the RSF and reports suggesting the RSF received military support from a base in Ethiopia. Shamel Elnoor, a Sudanese researcher, observed that the populace has "become powerless and are subjected to foreign dictates." As the war enters its fourth year, Fletcher concluded that "this grim and chastening anniversary marks another year when the world has failed to meet the test of Sudan."

The path forward remains obscured by deep-seated political divisions and a fragmented security landscape. Without a sustained diplomatic breakthrough and a significant infusion of international aid, Sudan risks a total state collapse that could reverberate across the continent for a generation. The resilience of the Sudanese people persists, but as UN officials warn, resilience is no substitute for the global responsibility to secure a lasting peace.

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