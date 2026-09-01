Three dead, 15 injured in violent clashes at New Winneba

Audio By Carbonatix
Three people have been confirmed dead and about 15 others injured following violent clashes at New Winneba in the Central Region on Tuesday, September 1.
The Ghana Police Service said one of those injured is a police officer, with all the injured persons receiving treatment at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba.
According to the Police, the violence began at about 10:40 a.m. when about 300 people armed with guns, stones, cutlasses and sticks allegedly stormed New Winneba Township.
The group, reportedly from Gomoa Oguakrom, Gomoa Yenkuadze and Gomoa Pomadze, allegedly attacked residents and vandalised shops, stores and other properties belonging to people in the community.
Personnel from the Winneba Divisional Headquarters and Agona Swedru District Patrols were subsequently deployed to contain the violence and restore calm.
The Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has also ordered additional security personnel from the National Police Headquarters to reinforce the operation.
The reinforcement includes two armoured vehicles deployed to support efforts to prevent further escalation.
The Police Service says the situation is currently under control, with security personnel remaining in the area to maintain peace and prevent further disturbances.
The cause of the clashes and the circumstances surrounding the deaths are still being investigated.
The Police said further details would be provided as investigations continue.
Latest Stories
-
Effutu MCE, Gomoa Central DCE appeal for calm after deadly New Winneba attack
2 minutes
-
A-Plus narrowly escapes attack by angry New Winneba residents
2 minutes
-
Piwak crowned football champions at JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026
3 minutes
-
Dancehall star Kaakie earns doctorate in nursing, launches mental health practice in US
28 minutes
-
7 suspects arrested over New Winneba attack
56 minutes
-
There is no missing gold – Atta Issah rejects NPP’s 16,000oz claim
1 hour
-
Three dead, 15 injured in violent clashes at New Winneba
2 hours
-
Dog handlers promote animal welfare as classic dog show captivates Kumasi
2 hours
-
GoldBod dismisses NPP’s forex allegations as ‘fishing expedition on desert’
2 hours
-
191 nations set for global youth culture festival in Russia
2 hours
-
Prince Adu-Owusu: He felt the goodbye before it ended
2 hours
-
KNUST study warns sea defence is shifting coastal threats to unprotected communities
2 hours
-
Telecel Ghana launches 2026 SME Month to drive business growth
3 hours
-
Manya Krobo Community Bank records 131% rise in profit after tax
3 hours
-
Even John Hyde must die – A tribute to my friend
3 hours