Video: Dr Gideon Boako explains why he thinks BoG’s 2025 losses is more than GH¢15.6bn

Audio By Carbonatix
Following the Bank of Ghana's revelation in its 2025 Financial Statement released on May 1, 2026, that it posted a loss of GH¢15.6 billion, the Member of Parliament for Tano North and member of Parliament's Finance Committee, Dr Gideon Boako, has criticised managers of the central bank.
The loss is said to be the second biggest by the central Bank, after the bank recorded its highest loss of GH¢60.9 billion in 2022.
Dr Boako described the loss as "a new low" and attributed it to "policy failure."
"The 2025 Bank of Ghana financials mark a new low, one that cannot be explained away with the usual political noise as we have seen by the majority’s press conference.”
Among other things, Dr Boako believes that loss is more than the GH¢15.6 billion announced by the central bank. He explains why in the video below.
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