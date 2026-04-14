Vincent Assafuah urges balanced expectations over Carlos Queiroz appointment as Black Stars coach

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee, Vincent Ekow Assafuah

The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has called for a balanced assessment of the appointment of Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the Black Stars, describing it as one that combines both confidence and caution.

In a statement reflecting on the Portuguese coach’s credentials, he noted that Queiroz brings significant international experience, having managed several national teams across different continents.

The lawmaker highlighted his successful spells with Iran, where he guided the team to two FIFA World Cup appearances in 2014 and 2018, and with Egypt, where he led them to an Africa Cup of Nations final.

However, he also pointed to concerns regarding the coach’s World Cup record, stating that while experience is clear, results at the highest level have been modest.

He observed that across five World Cup tournaments, Queiroz’s record shows 16 matches, with 4 wins, 4 draws and 8 defeats, alongside 19 goals scored and 19 conceded.

Mr Assafuah further raised questions about the coach’s recent pattern of short-term appointments across multiple national teams, including Colombia, Egypt, Iran, Qatar and Oman.

He stressed that Ghana must therefore manage expectations carefully, noting that while Queiroz’s pedigree is undeniable, his success with the Black Stars will depend on his ability to build stability and deliver long-term results.

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