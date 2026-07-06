Why Ghana cannot defeat galamsey

Two presidents have staked their names on ending illegal gold mining. Ministers have lost their jobs, their reputations and, on the way to yet another launch, their lives. Yet Africa's biggest gold producer still cannot stop the digging. The reasons lie deeper than the pits.

Editor's note: Quotations from unnamed miners and residents in this article are reconstructed composites drawn from published field reporting and interviews in Ghanaian and international media, and are labelled as such. Statements attributed to named officials come from the public record. Figures are current to early 2026.

DABOASE, Western Region

The Pra announces itself by smell before it comes into view: wet clay, diesel, something faintly metallic. At dawn the river slides past the Ghana Water Company's treatment plant the colour of over-brewed tea, so thick with suspended earth that a paddle disappears a hand's depth below the surface. A fisherman hauls in a net heavy with silt and almost nothing else. On the bank, a young mother stacks plastic sachets of drinking water she has bought from a kiosk, bought beside one of West Africa's great rivers, because the water flowing past her door can kill.

Some mornings the plant's intake pumps simply stop. The mud arriving from upstream, which is churned loose by hydraulic hoses and Chinese-made excavators working riverbeds through the night, exceeds anything the filters were built to handle.

None of this is new. In 2017, a newly elected president, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo, declared he was prepared to "put my presidency on the line" to end it. In August 2025, two serving ministers died in a helicopter crash while travelling to launch yet another operation against it. Task forces have been raised, excavators burnt, thousands arrested, a river-guard corps trained, a state gold board created.

And still the Pra runs brown. This is the story of galamsey, from "gather them and sell", and why the Ghanaian state, three decades into the fight, cannot defeat it.

The cost

Start with water. The Ghana Water Company has recorded turbidity above 10,000 NTU at intakes on the Pra and its tributaries, which is roughly five times what its plants are designed to treat, forcing repeated shutdowns at facilities such as Daboase and Kyebi. In 2024, the utility's managing director warned publicly that if the trend continued, Ghana could be importing drinking water by 2030. Assessments cited by the Water Resources Commission suggest that more than 60% of the country's water bodies are polluted, much of it traceable to mining. The Ankobra, Offin, Birim, Densu and Oti have all, at points, turned the same distinctive ochre.

Then the poison itself. Artisanal and small-scale gold mining is the largest single source of mercury emissions on the planet, according to the UN Environment Programme, and Ghana's pits are heavy users. Researchers at KNUST and the University of Ghana have found mercury and other heavy metals in fish, food crops and residents' samples near mining zones at levels above international guidelines. Clinicians in the Western Region have reported rising kidney disease and birth anomalies in mining communities; establishing causation is scientifically demanding, and studies are ongoing, but the correlation alarms doctors enough that the Ghana Medical Association has repeatedly demanded action.

The forests are going too. In early 2025, the lands minister told Ghanaians that 44 of the country's 288 forest reserves had been degraded by illegal mining, with nine so overrun by armed gangs that state officials could not safely enter, that is "red zones" inside Ghana's own territory. Global Forest Watch had already flagged the warning sign: in 2018 Ghana recorded the fastest-rising rate of primary forest loss in the world, up 60% in a single year.

Agriculture pays as well. COCOBOD, the state cocoa regulator, has estimated that around 19,000 hectares of cocoa farms have been destroyed or sold off to miners; the 2023/24 harvest was the worst in more than two decades, driven by weather, disease and smuggling, but with land loss to galamsey a documented contributor in the Western and Ashanti belts.

The bitter irony is that the poison subsidises a boom. Gold earned Ghana about $11.6bn in export revenue in 2024, Bank of Ghana data show, and the small-scale sector, legal and illegal blended indistinguishably, now supplies roughly two-fifths of national output of around 4.8m ounces, according to the Ghana Chamber of Mines.

Governments have come and gon.e

Every administration of the Fourth Republic has inherited the problem, denounced it, and passed it on larger.

The Rawlings government legalised small-scale mining for Ghanaian citizens in 1989, hoping formalisation would tame an ancient livelihood. Under John Kufuor, gold prices tripled and the pits multiplied. It was during the Mills and first Mahama governments, though, that galamsey industrialised: research by Gordon Crawford and Gabriel Botchwey estimates that some 50,000 Chinese migrants, many from a single county, Shanglin in Guangxi, entered Ghana's small-scale sector between 2008 and 2013, bringing excavators and river dredges that turned pick-and-shovel digging into mechanised strip-mining. Mahama's 2013 inter-ministerial task force deported more than 4,500 Chinese nationals. Within months, Ghanaians had refilled the pits with the machines the foreigners left behind.

Nana Akufo-Addo arrived in 2017 with the most muscular campaign yet: a 20-month moratorium on all small-scale mining, a joint military-police force of some 400 personnel called Operation Vanguard, an Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) under the celebrated heart surgeon Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, drone surveillance, a reporting app, and the famous presidential vow.

Then came the unravelling, in a sequence Ghanaians can now recite from memory. In 20,19 the investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas released "Galamsey Fraud," footage that implicated the IMCIM secretariat's own head, Charles Bissue, who stepped aside, denied wrongdoing, and was later charged by the Office of the Special Prosecutor. Hundreds of seized excavators vanished from state custody. In the 2020 election, the governing NPP bled seats across the mining belt, a lesson neither party has forgotten. In 2021 Frimpong-Boateng was dismissed; Operation Halt II began burning excavators on sight, drawing due-process objections even from allies. In 2022, regulation L.I. 2462 quietly empowered the president to permit mining inside forest reserves. And in 2023, Frimpong-Boateng's leaked report alleged that party officials and government appointees were themselves complicit in the trade, allegations the government dismissed as unsubstantiated, but which the public largely believed.

By 2024, organised labour was threatening a general strike, churches and doctors were issuing ultimatums, and protesters from the Democracy Hub movement were being arrested in Accra. In December, Ghanaians returned John Mahama to power, with fury over galamsey among the campaign's loudest notes.

Mahama's second administration moved quickly: cabinet approval to revoke L.I. 2462; a new Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) to centralise gold purchases and impose traceability; more than 400 "Blue Water Guards" trained to police the rivers; and, in late 2025, a National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) to unify enforcement. The lands ministry revoked the licence of Akonta Mining over alleged operations in the Tano Nimiri forest reserve, a company linked to a prominent opposition figure who denies wrongdoing and remains under investigation.

The pattern, across thirty years, is unmistakable: each campaign launches thunderously, records early seizures, then is slowly strangled by elections, financiers and fatigue.

Ministers changed, the problem remained.

If the presidency has been bruised by galamsey, the ministries beneath it have been a graveyard of reputations. Akufo-Addo cycled through three lands ministers – John Peter Amewu, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, Samuel Abu Jinapor – before handing the file to Mahama's appointee, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah. Frimpong-Boateng, a man who had transplanted human hearts, could not transplant political will; he left office dismissed in 2021, and his 2023 report burned what bridges remained with his own party. Bissue's once-promising career stalled under prosecution he is contesting.

Then came August 6th 2025. A Ghana Air Force Z-9 helicopter left Accra for Obuasi carrying officials to the launch of an anti-illegal-mining and responsible-cooperative-mining programme. It crashed in the forested Adansi hills of the Ashanti Region, killing all eight aboard, among them the defence minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and the environment minister, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, along with senior security and party figures and the air-force crew. Initial reporting pointed to poor weather over the forest belt; officials cautioned against speculation, and no credible evidence has linked the crash to foul play. The nation mourned at a state funeral. It remains a brutal fact, requiring no embellishment, that two ministers died in service of a fight their country keeps losing.

Two months later, NAIMOS launched. The pits kept working. The lesson of three decades of turnover is stark: changing the personalities has never changed the outcome, because the incentives that greet each new minister are exactly those that defeated the last one.

Why Ghana cannot solve galamsey

Ask why, and the honest answer is not one cause but a braid of them, each manageable alone, unbreakable together.

Begin with politics. Mining districts swing parliamentary seats, and 2020 taught both major parties the electoral price of a crackdown; analysts at CDD-Ghana have long documented how monetised campaigns make gold money hard to refuse. Political interference reaches down into operations: task-force raids are tipped off, seized machines released, cases quietly discontinued. Frimpong-Boateng's report, which is contested but never disproven, alleged that the very appointees charged with the fight were neck-deep in it.

The state's own instruments are compromised. Soldiers and police deployed to mining zones have been rotated out amid allegations of collusion; some personnel have been arrested at pits. District chief executives, politically appointed, have every reason to look away. Prosecution is the weakest link of all: the 2019 amendment to the Minerals and Mining Act prescribes 15 to 25 years' imprisonment for illegal mining, yet arrests vastly outnumber convictions, dockets stall, and equipment disappears from exhibit yards. The rare exception proves the rule: Aisha Huang, the Chinese national dubbed the "galamsey queen," was controversially deported without trial in 2018, only to return, be re-arrested, and finally be sentenced in December 2023 to four and a half years.

Land tenure complicates everything. Chiefs hold most Ghanaian land in trust, but the constitution vests minerals in the president, so a chief whose stool receives only a sliver of formal royalties can earn far more from an informal handshake with a machine owner. The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has publicly rebuked traditional leaders who connive with miners, and several sub-chiefs have been destooled; many more have not.

Global forces pour fuel on all of it. Gold breached $4,000 an ounce in late 2025 as central banks and anxious investors bought; every price surge overwhelms whatever enforcement gains preceded it. Chinese capital and machinery remain embedded in supply chains, and a 2024 study by the Swiss NGO Swissaid estimated that tens of tonnes of Ghanaian gold leave the country undeclared each year, much of it surfacing in Dubai.

And beneath everything sits poverty. Government and World Bank estimates put direct employment in artisanal and small-scale mining at around one million people, with perhaps 4.5 million dependants. Ghana Statistical Service surveys show joblessness among the young running far above the national average, with under-employment higher still. A digger can earn GH₵300 in a day; the national minimum wage is about GH₵20. Meanwhile, the legal route, a small-scale licence, runs through an Accra-centric process the Minerals Commission itself has struggled to clear, taking months or years and costing beyond most applicants. Scholars of the sector, notably Gavin Hilson, have argued for two decades that formalisation designed to fail is what manufactures illegality.

The political economy of galamsey

Follow the money and the persistence stops being mysterious. At the bottom, diggers earn wages unavailable anywhere else in their districts. Above them, machine owners recoup an excavator's cost within weeks at current prices. Around them, an ecosystem feeds: fuel sellers, chop bars, transport unions, landlords. Above them all sit the financiers, the "big men" who never touch mud, plus chiefs collecting ground rent, officials collecting tolls, buyers aggregating gold toward Accra, and exporters under-invoicing toward the Gulf.

For a political party, the arithmetic is cruel. Crack down sincerely, and you lose mining-belt seats and campaign financiers; tolerate the trade,e and you absorb diffuse national outrage that rarely decides an election on its own. Incentives, in other words, favour managing galamsey over ending it.

The new GoldBod sharpens the paradox. By purchasing small-scale gold at record scale, the state captured revenue that once fled to smugglers, helping power the cedi's striking 2025 rally and the Bank of Ghana's growing bullion reserves. Critics reply that without watertight traceability, the board risks laundering galamsey output into official exports; the government insists its systems can tell clean gold from dirty. Either way, the state is now simultaneously prosecutor, regulator and customer of the small-scale sector. Institutions rarely destroy what enriches them.

Voices from the ground

"The river was already dead when I was born," says a 24-year-old digger at a pit near Prestea (quotation reconstructed from published field interviews). Another digger: "School gave me nothing. The pit gives me GH₵300 a day. Bring me a job that pays half of that, and I will climb out tomorrow."

A cocoa farmer in the Birim basin, who says buyers pressed her neighbours for two seasons before the excavators arrived at night, puts the asymmetry plainly (reconstructed): "A cocoa farm is thirty years of work. A pit is thirty days of money. Which one do you think a hungry man chooses?"

The documented record speaks in the same registers. Akufo-Addo's 2017 pledge to put his presidency on the line remains the era's defining quotation, invoked now mostly in irony. Frimpong-Boateng's 2023 report alleged, in essence, that the fight was being sabotaged from inside the tent. Ken Ashigbey, convener of the Media Coalition Against Galamsey, has repeatedly described a war Ghana is losing to its own elites, while campaigners at A Rocha Ghana fought L.I. 2462 as a legal blessing of forest destruction. Mahama, resisting 2024 – 25 demands for a state of emergency, argued the gap was enforcement of existing law, not new powers, a claim his NAIMOS will now test.

The numbers behind the crisis

Assemble the figures, something no single Ghanaian agency does in one place, which is itself revealing, and the scale emerges. More than 60% of water bodies polluted (Water Resources Commission assessments); turbidity five times treatable limits and a warning of water imports by 2030 (Ghana Water Company); 44 of 288 forest reserves degraded, nine of them no-go zones (Ministry of Lands, 2025); the world's fastest rise in primary forest loss in 2018 (Global Forest Watch); roughly 19,000 hectares of cocoa lost (COCOBOD); around a million livelihoods in the sector (World Bank and government estimates); two-fifths of a 4.8m-ounce national output from small-scale sources (Ghana Chamber of Mines); $11.6bn in gold exports in 2024 (Bank of Ghana); tens of tonnes smuggled out yearly (Swissaid, 2024); and, in Afrobarometer's polling, large majorities of Ghanaians rating their government's handling of the problem as poor.

Why communities defend it, and crackdowns fail

It would be comfortable to cast galamsey as villainy alone. It is not. In districts the state barely reaches, pit money builds houses, pays school fees and stocks market stalls. Many communities also nurse an older grievance: that colonial concessions and modern multinationals extracted Ghana's gold for a century while locals watched from the fence – so why is it criminal only when the poor dig?

Crackdowns founder on their own design. They punish diggers and spare financiers; they burn a labourer's borrowed excavator without trial while the owner in Accra buys another; they lump licensed, law-abiding small-scale miners together with river-raiding gangs, alienating the fight's natural allies. Alternative-livelihood schemes arrive with launch photos and expire with the budget line. Military sweeps scatter miners for exactly as long as the deployment lasts. Any durable settlement, researchers and honest officials agree, must offer exits as well as handcuffs: fast, decentralised licensing on properly mapped ground; mercury-free processing; and prosecutions that travel up the chain, not down it.

Conclusion

Back at Daboase, the rains eventually come, the mud thins, the pumps restart. For a few weeks the Pra runs almost clear, a temporary clarity, like the promises.

The uncomfortable conclusion of three decades of evidence is that Ghana does not lack capacity. It has some of Africa's harshest mining laws, functioning courts, an army trusted with peacekeeping abroad, and now a gold board with traceability software. What it has lacked, under every government of the Fourth Republic, is a political class willing to spend real capital: to prosecute its own financiers, defy complicit chiefs, and accept lost seats in the mining belt as the price of clean rivers.

Whether that is impossibility or unwillingness is the question Ghanaians must answer, perhaps before the water answers it for them. Until winning elections no longer runs on gold money, the excavators will keep working the riverbeds by night.

The Pra, meanwhile, keeps score.

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Ebo Botchway (PhD);

Researcher – KU Leuven;

Maria-Theresiastraat 19/0402 3000

Leuven, Belgium

+32466096542; +233205798082

botchwayebo86@gmail.com; ebo.botchway@kuleuven.be

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.