Women farmers need tailored pensions – Zanetor

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the Korle-Klottey MP, has called for specialised pension schemes tailored for Ghana’s peasant women farmers and market women.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings noted that while market women and farmers form the “backbone” of local economies, the lack of a structured retirement plan remained a critical gap in the sector’s development.

Speaking at the 8th edition of the “Gathering of the Royals” held in Accra, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings emphasised that the informal and often unpredictable nature of agricultural work left many women without financial security in their later years.

The event, an initiative of the Agrihouse Foundation, was held on the theme: “Seeds of Change: From Leadership to Legacy Women Reforming the Agri-food System.”

The Gathering of the Royals brought together over 600 Queen Mothers from across the 16 regions, alongside policymakers and agribusiness leaders.

“Market women and women farmers form the backbone of our local economies, yet many operate without any form of financial security for the future. That is why the development of special pension schemes tailored to their realities is important. These schemes must be flexible, accessible, and responsive.”

She further urged financial institutions to move away from rigid, traditional banking models and create products specifically aligned with the agricultural cycle and the informal nature of women’s trade.

Addressing structural barriers, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings called for a rethink of Ghana’s land tenure system.

She lamented the fragmentation of farms due to the difficulty women faced in accessing large, contiguous tracts of land.

She also issued a stern warning against the encroachment of real estate on agricultural lands.

“We must be deliberate about protecting our green zones. The increasing conversion of fertile arable lands into real estate development is a growing threat to our long-term food security,” she added.

The dialogue also highlighted the dire need for infrastructural upgrades in major trading hubs.

During the panel session, Market Queens, including representatives from the Nima, Malata, and Tema Station markets, voiced concerns over the lack of preservation facilities.

Madam Challorte Martey, Nima Market Queen, particularly highlighted the absence of cold storage and modern preservation tools, which had led to significant post-harvest losses.

“We love the role of farmers in making sure they have a livelihood, but the Nima market needs an upgrade. Without facilities to preserve produce, much of our hard work goes to waste, diminishing the incomes of women who are already struggling to make ends meet,” she said.

Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, the Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, said that the annual gathering remained a vital platform for traditional leaders to contribute to national policy.

A communiqué from the deliberations is expected to be submitted to the Parliament’s Select Committee on Agriculture to guide future legislative interventions, she said.

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