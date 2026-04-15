3 nabbed in Accra drug bust as police seize suspected cocaine and over GH¢800,000 in cash

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three suspects in connection with the possession of narcotic drugs and alleged involvement in prohibited drug-related activities within the Accra metropolis.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, April 15, the arrests were carried out following an intelligence-led operation coordinated after information was received by the Special Operations Assistant to the Inspector General of Police on 10th April 2026, indicating that a group was preparing to sell suspected narcotic substances in the Dzorwulu area of Accra.

Acting on the intelligence, police mounted surveillance in the area. On 11th April, 2026, officers moved in and arrested two suspects, identified as Bright Ayivor and Ifeanyi Ijeoba.

The suspects were reportedly found in possession of 22 compressed substances believed to be cocaine, which were allegedly being prepared for sale to a prospective buyer.

Subsequent interrogation led officers to identify a third suspect, Kwabena Botwe, described by investigators as a key figure in the alleged drug network.

A follow-up operation at Caprice resulted in his arrest during what police say was a monitored transaction involving proceeds from the suspected drug sales.

Police further state that the suspect later led officers to his residence at Greda Estates, where a search uncovered GH¢400,000 in cash and a counting machine.

During the operation, he allegedly attempted to bribe the arresting officers with an additional GH¢420,000, which has since been retained as evidence.

The total cash recovered during the operation is being treated as part of ongoing investigations into the suspected drug trafficking activities.

All three suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations and are expected to be put before court.

The Ghana Police Service has reiterated its commitment to intensifying intelligence-led operations aimed at disrupting drug trafficking networks and reducing the circulation of narcotic substances within communities.

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