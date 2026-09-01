7 suspects arrested over New Winneba attack

The Central Regional Police Command says seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the violent attack that occurred today at New Winneba in the Central Region.

The incident, which is believed to have stemmed from a land dispute, resulted in the death of three people, while 19 others sustained various degrees of injury.

The victims were allegedly attacked by some residents from communities within the Gomoa area.

The Deputy Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Inspector Isaac Entie, who confirmed the arrests to Adom News, said investigations are ongoing to identify other persons involved in the attack.

Meanwhile, the Police Command has deployed additional personnel to New Winneba to maintain peace and order and prevent any further escalation of the situation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.