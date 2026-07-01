Accra Floods: It’s not a ‘their’ problem; it’s ‘our’ problem

Flood

The floodwaters have receded, but for thousands of families across Accra, the pain remains. Some have lost everything they spent years building. Others are mourning loved ones.

Children have nowhere to sleep, traders have lost their livelihoods, and many are left wondering how they will start over.

Yet, as Ghanaians rallied to support one another, I couldn't help but notice another kind of silence—the silence from many of the people whose voices carry the furthest.

Apart from celebrities such as Lydia Forson and a few others who have consistently spoken up on social issues, many of our celebrities here in Ghana often remain quiet when it comes to national conversations.

At best, we get a social media post expressing solidarity with victims or a few donations after disasters have already happened. While those gestures are appreciated, our country also needs influential voices that speak up before, during, and after these tragedies.

Monday's flooding, which affected thousands of people across Accra and beyond, is yet another painful reminder that we must learn to speak up regardless of the fear of being stigmatised or branded as belonging to one political party or another.

As I scrolled through social media, I noticed that many celebrities had gone quiet. Understandably, no one can promote a movie, a concert, a song, or a business while people are grieving. Families are counting their losses. Some are trying to salvage whatever is left of their homes and livelihoods.

When people have lost everything, entertainment naturally takes a back seat. In one way or another, we have all been affected.

But this brings me to a bigger point.

We must all learn to speak up on national issues.

The unfortunate reality is that entertainers are often among those affected whenever disasters strike. Concerts are postponed. Movie premieres are delayed. Music releases lose momentum. Businesses suffer. The creative industry slows down. Yet many still choose silence because they fear being labelled political.

Speaking about poor drainage systems, illegal construction on waterways, weak enforcement of city planning regulations, environmental degradation, or the need for better disaster preparedness should never be viewed through a political lens. These are matters of public safety. They affect every Ghanaian, regardless of political affiliation.

Sadly, this is not the first time Ghana has experienced such heartbreaking scenes. The June 3, 2015, disaster, when devastating floods and the GOIL fuel station explosion claimed more than 150 lives, remains one of the darkest moments in our nation's history.

Almost every rainy season, communities across Accra and other parts of the country experience flooding that destroys homes, displaces families, and claims lives. We mourn, we trend on social media for a few days, promises are made, and then life goes on—until the next disaster reminds us that very little has changed.

How many more lives must we lose before speaking up becomes our collective responsibility?

The truth is, this is not their problem.

It is our problem.

Nation-building cannot be left to politicians alone. It requires citizens who are willing to ask difficult questions, demand accountability, advocate for better systems, and use whatever platform they have to amplify issues that affect everyone. Whether you have ten followers or ten million, your voice matters.

Silence has never built a nation.

Accountability does.

As much as we expect celebrities and other influential people to use their platforms responsibly, we must also look in the mirror. We cannot keep asking, "Why aren't they speaking?" while we remain silent ourselves. Change begins with ordinary citizens deciding that enough is enough.

This is also a time for compassion.

If you are in a position to help, no matter how small the gesture may seem, please do. Whether it is food, clothing, clean water, bedding, money, or simply checking on a neighbour or family that has been affected, every act of kindness matters.

For many families, rebuilding will take months, if not years. But knowing that fellow Ghanaians stand with them can make an unbearable situation a little easier to face.

Because at the end of the day, this is not a they problem.

It is our problem.

And if we truly want a better Ghana, then speaking up, demanding accountability, and showing compassion must become everyone's responsibility.

The author, Rebecca Tweneboah Darko (Becky), is an entertainment journalist with The Multimedia Group and CEO OF Gs Concierge ltd. The views expressed in the article are her own and do not reflect the sentiment of the institution. Facebook: Becky Gh. Instagram: @iambecky23. Twitter: @iambecky23. E-mail Rebecca.darko@myjoyonline.com.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.