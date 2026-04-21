AMA begins GH¢2 daily toll collection at Kantamanto

Audio By Carbonatix
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has begun enforcing a GH¢2 daily toll at the Kantamanto Market, deploying 100 special revenue collectors to support improved revenue mobilisation and sanitation management.
The move follows earlier engagements between the Assembly and market leaders on the need to streamline toll collection, enhance cleanliness and restore order within the market after its reopening.
Addressing the collectors ahead of the rollout, the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, urged them to discharge their duties with professionalism, discipline and confidence, stressing that the exercise is an official assignment aimed at strengthening the Assembly’s operations.
He explained that the GH¢2 toll would be collected from traders actively operating in the market, particularly those using tabletops and open sheds, noting that the system is based on daily business activity rather than advance payments.
The Mayor also clarified that the initiative is not intended to harass traders but to ensure compliance with lawful revenue measures and sustain essential services provided by the Assembly, including sanitation.
In a related remark, the AMA Coordinating Director, Douglas Annoful, said a supervision mechanism has been put in place to ensure smooth operations, adding that collectors would operate in teams rather than individually.
The initiative forms part of broader efforts by the Assembly to improve internally generated funds and maintain sanitation standards in one of Accra’s busiest trading hubs.
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