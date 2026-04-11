Anti-LGBTQ+ bill not part of government’s legislative agenda – Inusah Fuseini

Audio By Carbonatix
A former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has clarified that the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill currently before Parliament is a private member’s bill and not part of the government’s legislative agenda.
Speaking on the developments surrounding the proposed legislation, Mr Fuseini explained that regardless of whether a bill is introduced by a private member or the government, its progression requires alignment with Parliament’s legislative agenda for work to commence.
"There is a legislative agenda that guides parliament in the performance of duties. When a bill is submitted whether it is private or public, you need a legislative agenda for the commencement of the work of parliament"
"This bill is a private members' bill, so it is not part of the legislative agenda of government. They are two different things," he explained.
He further argued that the responsibility for the delay cannot be placed solely on the current administration, shifting blame to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for failing to pass the bill into law during its time in government.
"I thought that NPP should be blaming themselves."
According to him, bills that were expedited and passed recently under certificates of urgency were government-sponsored, unlike the current anti-LGBTQ+ bill.
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