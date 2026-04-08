Armed men kill 20 and abduct others in northwestern Nigeria villages

Armed men in Nigeria killed at least 20 people, including ​security guards, and abducted an unknown number ‌after attacking villages in northwestern Niger state, police and residents said late on Tuesday, the ​latest violence plaguing the north of ​the country.

The attack happened in Niger's Shiroro ⁠district, where kidnapping gangs and Islamist ​militants are known to operate.

Niger state police spokesperson ​Wasiu Abiodun said gunmen invaded Bagna and Erena villages on Tuesday and, when security responded, two ​community guards and a driver were killed ​, and others were injured.

But residents said at least 20 people ‌were ⁠killed and that the attackers, who also destroyed homes, operated for several hours and overwhelmed security personnel in the area.

Some ​villagers fled to ​the ⁠nearby towns of Gwada, Zumba, and Galadima Kogo, the residents said.

Insecurity ​is Nigeria's biggest problem and President ​Bola ⁠Tinubu is pushing to allow Nigeria's 36 states to establish their own police to ⁠help ​curb the violence.

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