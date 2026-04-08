Cabinet to decide on fuel measures amid rising prices – Edudzi Tameklo

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, says government is awaiting a crucial Cabinet decision on fuel-related measures, insisting that any final call will be announced by the President in the coming days.

Speaking on JoyFM’s Super Morning Show on April 8, Mr Tamakloe explained that although he is not a member of Cabinet, discussions are ongoing at the ministerial level, with multiple policy options currently under consideration.

“I do not have the privilege of being in Cabinet… but Cabinet has the power to summon anyone for expertise. No such invitation has come,” he said, adding, “what I do know is that Cabinet will be meeting most likely tomorrow or Friday, and if a decision is taken, His Excellency the President will announce it to the good people of this country.”

His comments come at a time of rising fuel prices and growing public apprehension over the transport operator agitations for fare increases, making the anticipated Cabinet decision critical to both consumers and industry players.

Mr Tameklo indicated that the situation remains fluid, with global developments, particularly a recently announced ceasefire between the US/Israel and Iran, likely to influence the government’s next steps. “There are several options on the table… it may even well happen that the ceasefire announced yesterday may have a great impact on some of the scenarios,” he noted.

Despite the uncertainty, the NPA boss assured Ghanaians that fuel supply remains stable, revealing that the country currently holds about seven weeks of fuel reserves an improvement from earlier projections.

“In fact, we have even increased to seven weeks… we have scheduled vessels from now to the 19th of April,” he said, adding that vessels are already at anchorage awaiting discharge.

He contrasted Ghana’s situation with other countries facing more severe shortages, citing Kenya as an example. “Kenya roughly has about 16 days of cover… but we have been able to keep things under control in the midst of the uncertainty,” he stated.

Mr Tameklo further noted that while supply remains steady, global market dynamics could trigger sharp price swings. According to him, traders are wary of potential losses if prices suddenly drop when supply routes fully reopen.

“The market is such that anything can happen, including prices falling so low to pre-war levels,” he explained, pointing out that some traders who bought at higher prices risk significant losses.

Fuel prices in Ghana have surged sharply in the first half of April 2026, following new price floors set by the NPA. Petrol is now selling for at least GH¢13.30 per litre, with some outlets charging as high as GH¢15.25. Diesel has climbed from GH¢14.35 to a minimum of GH¢17.10 per litre, while LPG is selling for about GH¢10.71 per kilogramme.

The increases are being driven by both global and domestic factors. Ongoing tensions in the Middle East have pushed up Brent crude prices, while the cedi’s continued depreciation against the US dollar has made fuel imports more expensive.

Locally, the introduction of a new Energy Sector Levy about GH¢1 per litre is also contributing to the hikes.

The ripple effects are already being felt across the economy. The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) is currently considering fare adjustments, a move that could further drive up food prices and deepen cost-of-living pressures.

Mr Tamakloe says the NPA is managing the situation with “cautious optimism,” as the country awaits a decisive policy direction from Cabinet.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.