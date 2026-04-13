Carlos Queiroz sends strong message to Ghanaians after Black Stars appointment

Newly appointed Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has pledged total commitment to Ghana, declaring that his new role goes beyond a routine managerial appointment and should be viewed as a national mission.

In his first official message following confirmation by the Ghana Football Association, the experienced Portuguese trainer struck a tone of humility and purpose, promising to dedicate his expertise to restoring pride and unity within Ghana football.

“It is with a deep sense of gratitude to GFA, responsibility and humility that I embrace this new chapter with the National Football Team of Ghana,” he said, signalling both appreciation for the opportunity and awareness of the expectations that come with leading one of Africa’s most storied football nations.

Queiroz, who brings decades of international coaching experience, acknowledged the significance of the task ahead, particularly as Ghana prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He described the appointment as a continuation of a lifelong journey shaped by challenges and lessons across the global game.

“Football has given me a lifetime of challenges, lessons, and unforgettable journeys, all over the world. Today, I accept this mission with the same passion and commitment that have guided me throughout my career,” he stated.

Central to his message was a strong appeal for unity and discipline, which he identified as key pillars for success. He emphasised his respect for Ghana’s football heritage while expressing confidence in the country’s future potential.

“Ghana is a nation of talent, pride, and footballing soul. I arrive with respect for its history and belief in its future,” he said, underlining his intention to build on the Black Stars’ legacy.

The former Real Madrid coach stressed that collective effort would be crucial in meeting the expectations of supporters, adding that teamwork and ambition would define his approach.

"Together, with unity, discipline, and ambition, we will work to honour the expectations of a great football nation,” he added.

In a defining moment of his message, Queiroz made clear his personal commitment to the role, framing it as a duty rather than a contract.

“This is not just another job — it is a mission. And I am ready to give everything of my experience and knowledge once again, in service of the game and the happiness of people.”

His remarks are likely to resonate with Ghanaian supporters eager for renewed direction and consistency following recent mixed performances by the national team.

With the Black Stars entering a crucial phase ahead of major international competitions, Queiroz’s message sets the tone for what he hopes will be a disciplined and united push to re-establish Ghana’s status on the global stage.

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