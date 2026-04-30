Court premises declared crime scene as Judicial Service relocates Sunyani Circuit, Magistrate Courts

The Judicial Service has relocated the Circuit Court ‘A’ and District Magistrate Court ‘B’ in Sunyani to the Sunyani High Court premises following a fire outbreak that engulfed the court building, a follow-up by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) has revealed.

A visit by the GNA to the scene, situated near the Sunyani Municipal Assembly, showed personnel of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service sifting through debris from the extensively damaged structure.

The premises had been declared a crime scene, with police caution tape mounted around the area to prevent unauthorised access.

Judicial Service personnel were also present at the site to redirect court users, including litigants and legal practitioners, to the Sunyani High Court premises for court business.

Although officers of the CID declined to comment, the GNA gathered that all official documents, stationery and other logistics housed in the building were destroyed in the blaze, which occurred in the early hours of April 26, 2026.

In an interview with the GNA, Assistant Divisional Officer Grade One (ADO I) Kwame Adomako, Bono Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), said investigations into the cause of the fire had commenced.

He explained that the cause of the inferno was yet to be established but noted that negligence, accident and arson remained the possible causes.

ADO I Adomako urged the public to remain calm as investigations continued.

Meanwhile, members of the Sunyani Traditional Council have visited the scene and pledged their support for the renovation of the damaged court building.

Odeefour Ogyeamansan Boaken Korkor II, Paramount Chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area, who led the delegation, told the media that the council would also fund the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras around the court premises to enhance security after the renovation.

He appealed to the public, particularly the business community and corporate bodies, to support the reconstruction efforts, describing it as a collective responsibility.

He also called on the police to expedite investigations into the incident.

Odeefour Ogyeamansan Korkor II expressed sympathy to the Judicial Service and court users and assured them of the council’s commitment to ensuring a swift renovation, stressing that no society could achieve meaningful development without a functional justice system.

The Paramount Chief was accompanied by several sub-chiefs, including Nana Boadi Akrofa II, Adontenhene; Nana Asante Krobea, Twafuorhene; Nana Addai Mununkum, Sunyanitifihene; Nana Appiah Kubi, Akyempimhene; and Mr Ransford Antwi, Chairman of the Sunyani Customary Land Secretariat.

Justice Joyce Boahen, Supervising High Court Judge for Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions, together with other Judicial Service officials, including Mr Charles Baido, Director of Court Services; Mr Noble Notifafa, Director of ICT; and Mr Ablade Cyllis, Director of Estates, received the delegation at the scene.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.