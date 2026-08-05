Crime | National

Court remands retired fire officer in alleged GH¢303k fake GNFS recruitment scam

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  5 August 2026 2:40pm
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A 60-year-old retired fire officer has been remanded into custody by an Accra Circuit Court over allegations that he defrauded 60 prospective recruits of GH¢303,200 through a fraudulent Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) recruitment scheme.

The accused, Thomas Dorkenu, is facing a charge of defrauding by false pretences. The court, presided over by Mr. Kwabena Kodua Obiri-Yeboah, did not take his plea and adjourned the case to August 12, 2026.

Presenting the facts before the court, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel Nyamekye said Dorkenu allegedly collected money from the applicants after claiming he could facilitate their enlistment into the Ghana National Fire Service through protocol arrangements.

According to the prosecution, on February 9, 2026, Dorkenu approached one of the complainants, Ms. Eyram Davordzi-Banini, a midwife based in Akatsi, and told her he had secured recruitment slots from the Chief Fire Officer. He allegedly asked her to mobilise interested applicants for the exercise.

The prosecution said Ms. Davordzi-Banini subsequently mobilised 60 prospective recruits who, through her, paid a total of GH¢303,200 to Dorkenu as what he allegedly described as approved protocol fees for their recruitment.

The court heard that after receiving the money, Dorkenu allegedly issued appointment letters instructing the applicants to report to the Ghana National Fire Service Training School on July 23, 2026, to begin training.

However, when the applicants reported to the training school, officials informed them that the appointment letters were not authentic and that no such recruitment arrangements had been approved.

The prosecution said the applicants subsequently lodged a complaint with the Chief Fire Officer, prompting investigations that led to Dorkenu's arrest.

During the arrest, investigators retrieved a Tecno Spark C30 mobile phone, which is believed to have been used in the commission of the alleged offence.

According to the prosecution, Dorkenu, in his caution statement made in the presence of an independent witness, admitted receiving the money but claimed he had also been deceived by an unidentified individual who used a Telecel telephone number in what he described as a scam.

The court was told that the mobile phone has been submitted for digital forensic examination, while police continue efforts to trace the user of the Telecel number as investigations remain ongoing.

The case has been adjourned to August 12, 2026.

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