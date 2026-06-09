[Video]: “Did you lack GH¢50k to get the best minister award?” — Tolon MP fires hilarious shots at Sam George

Habib Iddrisu

The floor of Parliament was transformed into a theatrical arena of political wit today, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, when the MP for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu, took a friendly swipe at the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George (MP).

The dramatic cross-floor teasing targeted the scandal in relation to the controversial, unapproved ‘Best Ministers' Award Scheme’ that allegedly required state officials to pay exorbitant sums ranging between GH¢25,000 and GH¢50,000 to secure trophies.

The nature of the private scheme recently incurred the wrath of President John Mahama, who swiftly issued a directive banning all public officials from participating in or validating such award ceremonies.

The Verbal Crossfire

The playful exchange in Parliament erupted unexpectedly during the consideration of the weekly Business Statement, which outlines upcoming parliamentary work. Rising to address the floor, the Tolon MP suddenly shifted his focus to the Ningo-Prampram lawmaker, who was gesturing animatedly across the aisle.

“Thank you. Mr. Speaker, I don't know what the Minister responsible for communication and digital technology…I don't know why you are just behaving this way this morning,” Habib Iddrisu fired cleanly, drawing immediate murmurs from both sides of the House. “Is it the case that you didn't get the award or you couldn't pay for the award?”

As the chamber erupted into a mix of chuckles and points of order, the First Deputy Speaker, presiding over the session, intervened quickly in an attempt to steer the debate back to official state business.

“Honourable Habib, we are commenting on the business statement. Please, time is far gone. Honourable Habib, time is far gone,” Mr Bernard Ahiafor cautioned sternly.

However, the tempting opportunity to mock the high-profile Communications Minister proved too hard to resist.

Capitalising on a momentary pause, the Tolon MP doubled down on his teasing, explicitly citing the specific GH¢50,000 fee alleged to have been paid by awardees.

“Okay, Mr. Speaker. Mr. Speaker, Sammy, I don't know why, whether you couldn't pay 50,000. Why are you intimidating me?” Habib taunted, pointing directly at a smiling but visibly cornered Sam George.

“The Speaker has directed me, let me work. Is it that you didn't have 50,000 to pay to get the award, and that's why you are not adjudged the best minister? I don't get it.”

The relentless teasing prompted a more severe warning from the Speaker's chair, as the presiding officer threatened to strip the lawmaker of his speaking rights.

Pivoting smoothly back into legislative character, Habib Iddrisu used the humorous moment to highlight a more serious underlying issue: the total lack of transparency and regulatory oversight surrounding private corporate metrics used to evaluate public officials in the country.

He argued that even sitting Members of Parliament were being evaluated by external commercial entities using completely opaque, questionable parameters.

The session moved forward shortly after, but the lighthearted yet politically loaded exchange left a lasting impression.

It highlighted the widening parliamentary fallout from the cash-for-awards scandal that has generated loads of discussions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.