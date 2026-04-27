Driver injured in accident involving NPP’s National Treasurer

The Office of the National Treasurer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Charles Dwamena, has announced the suspension of his ongoing working visit following a road accident in the Savannah Region.

The incident occurred on Friday, April 24, near Buipe while the National Treasurer’s convoy was travelling from Tamale towards Kintampo.

In a statement, the party confirmed that the National Treasurer and members of his team were unharmed.

However, the driver sustained injuries and was rushed to the Central Gonja Government Hospital, where he is reported to be responding to treatment.

“As a result of the accident, the National Treasurer has decided to halt all remaining activities on his itinerary,” the statement said.

The office added that the visit will remain suspended until further notice.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.