‘Dumsor running in shifts, not 24-hour economy’ — NPP’s Dr Ekua Amoakoh slams gov’t over power outages

Audio By Carbonatix
Deputy Spokesperson for the Mahamudu Bawumia, Ekua Amoakoh, has criticised the government’s handling of the energy sector, arguing that ongoing power outages suggest that “dumsor”, rather than the proposed 24-hour economy, is what is currently operating in shifts across the country.
Speaking on The AM Show on April 29, Dr Amoakoh faulted the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition for what she described as a lack of visible progress, particularly regarding the widely promoted Green Transition agenda.
“We haven’t seen anything about the Green Transition,” she stated, questioning whether there has been meaningful commitment to renewable energy initiatives. She also pointed to recent national budgets, which she said do not reflect clear financial allocations towards the policy.
“I don’t know if it was just wordplay to appeal to the younger generation who are more interested in renewables,” she added.
Dr Amoakoh further expressed concern about the government’s flagship 24-hour economy policy, arguing that the reality on the ground does not align with the policy’s objectives.
“At this point, it looks like dumsor is the only thing running a shift—not the 24-hour economy,” she said, referencing recurring power outages affecting households and businesses.
She stressed that Ghanaians do not want a return to prolonged periods of unstable electricity supply and urged the Energy Minister to act swiftly to stabilise the situation.
Touching on recent developments in the sector, she questioned the directive for the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) to step aside, suggesting the move may have been overstated.
“From what I found, he was already due to go on retirement next month,” she said, adding that such actions risk creating the impression that “heads are rolling” when the individual was already preparing to exit office.
According to her, this diverts attention from the fundamental challenges confronting the sector.
She also dismissed claims of deliberate sabotage following a reported reshuffle within the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Ashanti Region.
“Do you really think people would intentionally sabotage power so they go home and sit in darkness? It doesn’t make sense,” she argued.
Dr Amoakoh maintained that Ghanaians are closely monitoring developments in the energy sector and expect practical and lasting solutions rather than symbolic actions.
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