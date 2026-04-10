EOCO defends probe into Kwamigah-Atokple

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has pushed back against criticism from the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, insisting that its ongoing investigations involving Dr Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple are lawful and within its mandate.

In a news release dated April 9, 2026, EOCO said it had taken note of public comments by the chiefs regarding its handling of the case involving Dr Kwamigah-Atokple, a Volta Regional representative of the Council of State and owner of SESI-EDEM Company Ltd.

The anti-graft agency disclosed that it is currently investigating three separate petitions against Dr Kwamigah-Atokple and his company, all linked to alleged gold fraud.

EOCO rejected suggestions of wrongdoing, maintaining that its actions are grounded in law. It further indicated that there are attempts to obstruct its work.

According to the statement, promoters of SESI-EDEM Company are acting as though they are above the law while mobilising support to frustrate the investigative process.

The Office revealed that since November 2025, it has given Dr Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple the opportunity to respond to the allegations and assist with investigations, but he has failed to cooperate. EOCO accused him of resorting to political, traditional and media avenues to evade scrutiny.

EOCO has since declared Dr Kwamigah-Atokple a fugitive from justice, stating that he is currently on the run and is believed to be hiding in the Volta Region. It added that its Surveillance and Asset Recovery Unit has been deployed to track and arrest him.

The agency also appealed to the public to provide information that could lead to his arrest, stressing that no individual is above the law.

The response follows criticism from the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, which cited a recent High Court ruling that found EOCO to have acted without lawful mandate in its handling of the matter.

The chiefs urged EOCO to respect the authority of the court and adhere to due legal processes if it disagrees with the ruling.

Despite the concerns raised, EOCO maintains that its actions remain lawful and says it will continue its investigations until the suspect is brought before the law.

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