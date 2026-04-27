Escapees from Adabakra station not linked to Sammy Gyamfi’s in-law’s murder case – Police

Audio By Carbonatix
The Accra Regional Police Command has dismissed media reports suggesting that some inmates who recently escaped from custody are connected to the murder of the father-in-law of the Chief Executive of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi.
In a statement, the Command strongly refuted claims that three out of six inmates who escaped from the Adabraka District Police custody on April 26, 2026, had any involvement in the said murder case.
It clarified that none of the escapees was ever detained at the Adabraka Police Station in relation to the incident, stressing that they are not linked in any way to the investigation.
Meanwhile, the Police confirmed that swift operational action has led to the re-arrest of three of the six escapees, while efforts are ongoing to track down and apprehend the remaining three.
The Command also disclosed that a full-scale investigation has been launched into the circumstances that led to the escape from custody.
Reassuring the public, the Police reiterated their commitment to law and order and urged anyone with credible information on the whereabouts of the remaining fugitives to report to the nearest police station.
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