Family of Charles Amissah launches foundation for emergency care reform

The Sister of hit-and-run victim Charles Amissah, Dr Matilda Amissah, a Medical Doctor at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, has announced the establishment of a foundation in his memory, aimed at addressing gaps in emergency healthcare in Ghana.

Sister of the deceased, Dr Matilda Amissah, says the family remains committed to seeking justice while also advocating reforms to improve emergency response systems across the country.

Speaking on The Pulse, she expressed appreciation for the attention given to the case over the years.

“We are grateful for the attention given to this matter. For more than 10 years, we have been pursuing this, and we are going all out,” she said.

Dr Amissah revealed that the foundation, set up in honour of her late brother, is driven by the need to prevent similar tragedies.

According to her, the initiative seeks to tackle challenges in emergency care delivery nationwide.

“In memory of him, our aim is to help end the emergency care crisis in this country,” she stated.

She added that the foundation will focus on advocacy and support efforts to ensure timely and effective medical response, particularly for accident victims, while keeping alive the memory of Charles Amissah.

Background

The 29-year-old engineer with Promasidor Ghana Limited was knocked down in a hit-and-run incident near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass in Accra on February 6, 2026.

He was initially attended to by personnel from the National Ambulance Service, but later faced difficulties accessing emergency care.

Reports indicate that he was turned away by multiple health facilities, including the Police Hospital, Ridge Hospital, and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, reportedly due to a lack of available beds.

He subsequently died while still in transit, sparking national outrage and renewed scrutiny of Ghana’s emergency healthcare system.

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