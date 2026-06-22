Fire destroys six apartments, leaves 15 homeless at Aboabo

Approximately 15 people have been displaced after a fire destroyed six self-contained apartments in a compound house in Aboabo, Asokore Mampong Municipality, Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred while about ten occupants were inside the building. Fortunately, all residents managed to escape safely before the fire spread through the structure, leaving no casualties or injuries.

Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were dispatched to the scene with two fire tenders. However, by the time emergency personnel arrived, the blaze had already intensified and caused significant damage to the affected apartments.

Ashanti Regional Fire Commander, ACFO II Peter Tetteh, disclosed that preliminary findings suggest the fire started in one of the rooms before rapidly extending to neighbouring apartments. He noted that investigations are underway to establish the exact cause of the outbreak.

ACFO II Tetteh also used the opportunity to urge homeowners and tenants to equip their residences with fire extinguishers, stressing that early intervention can help prevent minor incidents from escalating into major disasters.

Meanwhile, the affected families have begun assessing the extent of their losses as authorities continue their investigations.

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