Fire guts 2-storey apartment at Ashaley Botwe

Audio By Carbonatix
Fire has partially destroyed a 2-storey building at Ashaley Botwe in the Adentan Municipality of the Greater Accra region, reportedly owned by Prophet Daniel Obinim, widely known as Angel Obinim.
The blaze is said to have started in the upper section of the building before spreading to other areas, leaving parts of the structure badly damaged.
The incident occurred on the mid-morning of Thursday, April 9, 2026, with three fire tenders from Adenta Fire Station, Madina Fire Station, and the University of Ghana Fire Station dispatched to the scene.
Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service quickly responded and are working to contain the flames, prevent further destruction, and ensure the safety of occupants and nearby properties.
Speaking from the scene, ADOI Isaac Kwadwo Opoku said efforts are ongoing to bring the situation fully under control. He added that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined and that investigations will be conducted once the blaze is completely extinguished.
No casualties have been reported so far, but officials say an assessment will be carried out to determine the extent of the damage.
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