Fire guts three-storey building near Manhyia Palace in Kumasi

Audio By Carbonatix
A three-storey building at Manhyia South in Kumasi, a few metres from the Manhyia Palace and near the Manhyia Government Hospital, has been gutted by fire.
The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. today, Thursday, August 20, 2026, sending residents and passers-by into a state of panic as thick smoke and flames engulfed parts of the building.
The top floor was badly affected, with more than 10 rooms reportedly destroyed in the blaze.
Victims were seen hurriedly removing their belongings and wares from the building as firefighters battled to prevent the flames from spreading to other parts of the structure and nearby properties.
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) was deployed to the scene and was working to bring the fire under control.
The cause of the fire and the full extent of the damage remain unknown as firefighting and assessment operations continue.
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