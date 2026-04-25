Galamsey fight: Gov’t has sidelined Act 995 and acting arbitrarily – Daryl Bosu claims

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy Director of A Rocha Ghana, Daryl Bosu, has criticised the government’s approach to tackling illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, accusing it of weakening existing legal provisions.
Mr Bosu said the current administration has sidelined key provisions under Act 995, which outlines the prosecution of individuals involved in illegal mining activities, including foreign nationals.
He argued that instead of strictly enforcing the law through prosecution in Ghana, authorities have in some instances opted to deport foreign offenders, a practice he believes undermines the spirit of the legislation.
"This is where we need to activate our own laws, and thankfully, the previous administration, through Act 995, did put in place some good provisions that, if this government were really minded, could have taken advantage of to make sure that we solve the problem."
He continued, "Unfortunately, this government came and decided to water down every provision in Act 995, particularly on ensuring that foreigners are prosecuted before deportation," he said on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, April 25.
Mr Bosu maintained that such measures reflect a lack of full commitment to the fight against galamsey, which continues to devastate water bodies, forests, and livelihoods across the country.
READ ALSO: Lawyer calls for ‘shoot and kill’ law against illegal miners
He called for a more consistent and law-driven enforcement strategy, insisting that only firm application of existing laws would yield lasting results in addressing the environmental menace.
Latest Stories
-
GPHA shuts down Kpone Terminal following fierce freight-forwarder protests
42 minutes
-
Watch the moment Trump was rushed from White House Correspondents’ Dinner after suspected gunshots
60 minutes
-
Vaccines cut measles deaths in Africa, but millions of children still at risk
1 hour
-
Xenophobic attacks: High Commissioner urges Ghanaians in South Africa to remain on high alert
1 hour
-
Xenophobia attacks: S.A Police Ministry’s statement is not enough – Charles Owiredu
1 hour
-
Some South Africans see xenophobia as a solution to poverty and inequality – Charles Owiredu
1 hour
-
Xenophobia: Former Ghana High Commissioner to South Africa urges a shift from ineffective past measures
1 hour
-
Trump evacuated after ‘gunshots’ fired at White House Correspondents Dinner
1 hour
-
Akosombo substation fire plunges Ashanti Region into widespread darkness
2 hours
-
The detained anti-colonial activist grabbing attention in West Africa: Who is Kemi Seba?
3 hours
-
Trump cancels US envoys’ trip to Pakistan for talks on Iran war
4 hours
-
Mexico says US agents killed in crash weren’t permitted to operate there
5 hours
-
Galamsey fight: Gov’t has sidelined Act 995 and acting arbitrarily – Daryl Bosu claims
5 hours
-
Dromeryda Agyapong named among 100 most influential African Leaders 2026
6 hours
-
Blue Water Guards not delivering expected results in galamsey fight — Daryl Bosu
6 hours