Galamsey fight: Gov’t has sidelined Act 995 and acting arbitrarily – Daryl Bosu claims

The Deputy Director of A Rocha Ghana, Daryl Bosu, has criticised the government’s approach to tackling illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, accusing it of weakening existing legal provisions.

Mr Bosu said the current administration has sidelined key provisions under Act 995, which outlines the prosecution of individuals involved in illegal mining activities, including foreign nationals.

He argued that instead of strictly enforcing the law through prosecution in Ghana, authorities have in some instances opted to deport foreign offenders, a practice he believes undermines the spirit of the legislation.

"This is where we need to activate our own laws, and thankfully, the previous administration, through Act 995, did put in place some good provisions that, if this government were really minded, could have taken advantage of to make sure that we solve the problem."

He continued, "Unfortunately, this government came and decided to water down every provision in Act 995, particularly on ensuring that foreigners are prosecuted before deportation," he said on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, April 25.

Mr Bosu maintained that such measures reflect a lack of full commitment to the fight against galamsey, which continues to devastate water bodies, forests, and livelihoods across the country.

READ ALSO: Lawyer calls for ‘shoot and kill’ law against illegal miners

He called for a more consistent and law-driven enforcement strategy, insisting that only firm application of existing laws would yield lasting results in addressing the environmental menace.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.