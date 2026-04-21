Ghana-eligible Naasei stands out in Granada’s loss to Albacete

Oscar Naasei

Ghana-eligible defender Oscar Naasei delivered an impressive individual performance for Granada CF despite their 4-1 defeat to Albacete Balompié in the Segunda División.

Naasei was one of the standout performers on the pitch, earning a rating of 7.5, the fourth highest in the match, on a difficult day for Granada.

Albacete made a fast start at home, with Jonathan Gomez opening the scoring in the 10th minute before Lluis Lopez doubled the lead just five minutes later.

Granada pulled one back in the 62nd minute, but the hosts quickly restored control through Samuel Obeng in the 71st minute, before Jose Carlos Lazo sealed the victory late on.

While Granada struggled collectively, Naasei’s display stood out.

He outperformed several players on both sides, with even Albacete’s Lopez and Francisco Gamez Lopez recording ratings of 8.0 and 7.6 respectively, while his own teammate registered the highest rating of 8.6.

The Accra-born defender has now made 34 appearances in the league this season, scoring once, as he continues to build a solid campaign in Spain.

Eligible to represent the Black Stars, Naasei’s steady rise could not come at a better time.

With Ghana preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, his performances in the Segunda División may yet put him firmly in contention for a future national team call-up.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.