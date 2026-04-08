Ghana to benefit from France’s National health platform following Paris talks

Ghana has been selected as the first beneficiary of France’s National Health Platform, following high-level bilateral discussions between President John Dramani Mahama and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

The announcement came during a meeting at the Élysée Palace, where the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including health, agriculture, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and regional security.

Described as a health compact, the National Health Platform is expected to strengthen Ghana’s healthcare system and support ongoing reforms in the sector. President Mahama welcomed the development, expressing gratitude to the French government for the partnership.

The meeting formed part of President Mahama’s one-day official visit to France, which also saw him co-chair the One Health Summit 2026 in Lyon. President Macron commended his Ghanaian counterpart for his contributions at the summit and acknowledged the significance of the Accra Reset Initiative, which President Mahama said had yielded tangible outcomes for addressing global health challenges.

Beyond health, the two leaders explored cooperation in agriculture to enhance food security and promote year-round farming, as well as partnerships in artificial intelligence and maternal health.

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