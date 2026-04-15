GRA sharpens frontline capacity to drive tax compliance and boost national revenue

GRA

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has intensified efforts to strengthen its internal capacity, as senior officers undergo a rigorous training programme aimed at sharpening skills for more effective revenue mobilisation across the country.

At the heart of the initiative is a five-day General Competency Development Training underway at the CEPS Academy Training School at Agortome Kpetoe in the Volta region.

It is being attended by Senior Revenue Officers of the GRA, showing a coordinated effort to improve tax administration nationwide.

Opening the programme, the Commissioner of the Support Services Division, Alex Adomanko Mensah, underscored the indispensable role taxation plays in Ghana’s development agenda. He urged citizens to meet their tax obligations, stressing that domestic revenue remains a critical pillar for funding infrastructure, public services, and national growth.

Beyond the call for compliance, Mr Mensah placed responsibility squarely on tax officers to build stronger relationships with taxpayers. He emphasised professionalism, education, and transparency as essential tools in fostering trust and encouraging voluntary tax compliance.

Also addressing participants, the Commandant of the Academy, Eric Boakye, highlighted the realities of tax collection, describing it as both complex and demanding. He noted that field operations often require a delicate balance of technical expertise and interpersonal skills, particularly when engaging taxpayers in diverse settings.

According to him, the training is structured to bridge existing gaps by equipping officers with practical knowledge and refined competencies to navigate these challenges effectively.

Participants are being taken through intensive sessions, including structured presentations and interactive discussions, to deepen their understanding of taxpayer categories and adopt tailored engagement strategies. The programme also seeks to enhance collaboration and teamwork within the Authority, an approach seen as vital to improving overall institutional performance.

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