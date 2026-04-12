GUTA calls for suspension of Publican AI system over trade disruptions

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA) has expressed grave concern over what it describes as severe disruptions to trade resulting from the implementation of the Publican AI system, warning that the situation is undermining business continuity across the country.
In a press statement issued on Sunday, April 12, GUTA said that despite engagements with government authorities, key concerns raised by the trading community remain unresolved.
The association noted that traders continue to face a series of operational challenges, including unpredictable and excessively high duty assessments, prolonged delays in cargo clearance, and mounting demurrage and rent charges.
GUTA further highlighted what it described as the near absence of an effective and accessible mechanism for resolving valuation disputes, a situation it says has created uncertainty and inefficiencies within the import and export sector.
According to the association, these conditions have resulted in an “unsustainable trading environment” which poses a serious threat to business continuity and the broader commercial ecosystem.
In response to the challenges, GUTA has directed freight forwarders and clearing agents to cease payment of duties and lay down their tools from Monday, 13th April, 2026, to Friday, 17th April, 2026.
The association has also advised its members to temporarily halt all importation activities until clarity, stability, and predictability are restored within the system.
GUTA is further calling for the immediate suspension of the Publican AI system in its current form, alongside a comprehensive review of its application and impact on trade facilitation.
The traders’ body has urged government to take swift and decisive action to restore confidence in the country’s trade regime, emphasising the need for stability, fairness, and transparency in customs valuation and clearance processes.
"We urge the Government to act decisively to restore confidence, stability, and fairness within Ghana’s trade regime," the statement concluded.
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