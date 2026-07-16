Mahama to inspect Ho Sports Stadium during Volta working visit

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama will undertake a two-day working visit to the Volta Region on Thursday and Friday, as part of his nationwide “Accounting to the People Tour.”
Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Minister, who announced this to journalists during a breakfast meeting with members of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) at Ho, said the visit would enable the President to interact with residents, inspect key development projects and assess the implementation of government programmes in the region.
He said a major highlight of the tour would be the President’s inspection of the Ho Sports Stadium on Thursday, July 17, at 1000 hours to assess the facility’s current condition and discuss plans for its redevelopment.
Mr Gunu said government intended to upgrade the Ho Sports Stadium into a FIFA Category B-standard facility, a move expected to enhance sports infrastructure and promote sports development in the Volta Region.
He disclosed that construction works on the AstroTurf project at the Ho Technical University (HTU), were currently being undertaken by Ghana Gas.
The Regional Minister, however, clarified that contrary to public speculation, there were no official documents or records to support claims that an AstroTurf project had been awarded or initiated at Klefe in the Ho Municipality, though there was an abandoned physical structure cited in the area.
He urged the public to rely on verified information regarding government infrastructure projects and assured residents of the government’s commitment to improving sports facilities across the region.
Mr Gunu expressed optimism that the President’s visit would provide an opportunity to discuss critical development priorities and strengthen collaboration between the government and the people of the Volta Region.
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