NAIMOS taskforce embarks on major anti-galamsey operations at GREL plantation and along Ankobra River

On Friday, April 3, between 0740 and 1915 hours, the Director of Operations for NAIMOS, Colonel Dominic Buah, joined a high-powered task force of NAIMOS and Blue Water Guard operatives to conduct extensive operations at the Ghana Rubber Estates Limited (GREL) plantation at Adiewoso and along the Ankobra River.

The plantation has been severely affected by illegal mining activities. The Director’s visit, one of several field engagements, provided an opportunity to assess progress in NAIMOS’ ongoing efforts to combat galamsey.

The task force began operations at GREL’s B1, Division 3 plantation in Adiewoso, Ahanta West District, Western Region. It then proceeded through the Prestea general area, carrying out riverine patrols from Wiawso through Abetenase, Gwira-Banso, Gwira-Eshiem, to Akango Dualle in the Nzema East Municipality.

Operational objectives

The operations were conducted with two main objectives. The first, following a request from the Western Regional Security Council, was to identify and help neutralise illegal mining activities that have caused significant damage to the GREL plantation, including the diversion and pollution of water bodies within the area.

The second objective was to intensify riverine patrols along the Ankobra River, using the element of surprise to disrupt illegal miners who have adapted their operations to evade detection.

Operations at Adiewoso — GREL plantation

At the GREL plantation in Adiewoso, the task force encountered illegal miners who had encroached on several sections of the estate and were operating with apparent impunity. They had diverted a water body that GREL staff believed to be the River Nyani.

It was established that the miners had taken advantage of the limited number of security personnel stationed at the plantation, whose strength was inadequate to contain the scale of encroachment. The illegal miners fled on sighting the approaching taskforce.

The team subsequently raided the abandoned sites, destroying approximately 25 changfang machines, several industrial water hoses, wooden gold-washing platforms, and gold-trapping carpets. One tricycle was seized, while another that could not be removed was destroyed by burning.

Operations at Abrodiem — near Simpa, Tarkwa Municipality

At Abrodiem, the task force raided illegal mining sites located along the roadside. Equipment found on site was destroyed, including about 10 changfang machines and several water hoses. The team also seized 10 water pumping machines.

In addition, a composite monitor and control board were removed from a Zoomlion-branded excavator, while another control board and monitor were retrieved from an SDLG-branded excavator at the site.

Riverine patrol — Wiawso

At Wiawso, the task force observed extensive mining pits along both banks of the Ankobra River, with canals directing wastewater into the river. Illegal mining activities had destroyed bamboo vegetation along the riverbanks, while excavated sand had silted and narrowed the river channel at several points.

A control board and monitor were removed from an excavator found at one of the riverbank sites. At two separate illegal mining locations, a dismembered excavator and two industrial pumping machines were destroyed.

Operations towards Gwira-Banso

At Gwira-Banso, the task force encountered an illegally dammed illegal mining site with a large opening into the river. The site had been raided by NAIMOS just three days earlier but had resumed night operations, with over 45 new changfang machines deployed.

All equipment found at the site was destroyed. Two outboard motors mounted on canoes, used to support the illegal operations, were seized.

Several illegal miners who fled upon the task force’s arrival watched from a distance, shouting insults, but the team remained focused throughout the operation.

After approximately five hours of patrol, the task force disembarked at Akango Dualle and returned to its Forward Operating Base. The day’s operations concluded successfully at about 2010 hours.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.