NDC has several candidates capable of beating Bawumia – Edudzi Tameklo

Audio By Carbonatix
The CEO of the National Petroleum Authority, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, says the NDC possesses a strong bench of leaders capable of defeating the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia.
He maintained that the party’s strength extends beyond former President John Dramani Mahama, highlighting a pool of experienced and capable figures ready to lead the country if given the mandate.
Mr Tameklo cited individuals such as Julius Debrah, Cassiel Ato Forson, National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, describing them as competent leaders with the capacity to govern effectively.
“I am so happy, and I say this with so much pride, that today the NDC can produce all these great men who are fit to lead this Republic. Nothing excites me more than hearing the names you have mentioned,” he said.
According to him, the presence of multiple potential flagbearers should be viewed as a sign of strength rather than division, positioning the party favourably ahead of future electoral contests.
Speaking on Channel One TV on Sunday, April 26, Mr Tameklo stressed that the party’s depth of leadership gives it a competitive edge.
“All the individuals you’ve named, any one of them can beat Dr Bawumia,” he added.
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