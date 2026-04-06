Nigeria launches manhunt after abductions by bandits in northwest Zamfara

Nigerian security forces were in pursuit of gunmen after a large ​group of bandits abducted residents from villages ‌in northwest Zamfara state, police said, following one of the region’s largest recent attacks.

The gunmen raided Kurfa Danya ​and Kurfan Magaji villages in the Bukkuyum ​area on Thursday, opening fire on vehicles and ⁠homes before sweeping through the communities, a ​local official said.

Umar Abubakar Faru, the local council ​chairman, told Reuters more than 150 people, mostly women and children, were abducted and taken toward surrounding forest ​areas, forcing residents to flee and leaving villages ​largely deserted.

Zamfara state police confirmed the attack but said the ‌number ⁠of abducted people was still being verified.

The police in a statement said a joint team of police, military and other security agencies had ​been deployed ​and were ⁠actively pursuing the attackers.

Some residents who escaped into surrounding areas were taken ​to the hospital, police said, adding that ​rescue ⁠operations were ongoing.

Northwest Nigeria has struggled for years with bandit violence, including mass kidnappings for ransom ⁠and village ​raids, with armed groups ​operating from vast forest hideouts across the region.

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