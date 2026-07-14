NPP mourns passing of Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed profound sorrow over the death of His Majesty Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II, describing the Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom as a distinguished traditional ruler whose legacy of peace, unity and selfless service will endure for generations.

In a statement signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party extended its condolences to the chiefs and people of the Dagbon Kingdom, as well as the entire nation, on behalf of its National Executive Committee, Parliamentary Caucus and members.

The NPP said the late Yaa Naa's reign was characterised by wisdom, humility and an unwavering commitment to reconciliation, peace and development.

It noted that his leadership helped consolidate lasting peace in Dagbon while strengthening the institution of chieftaincy as a key partner in Ghana's democratic governance and national development.

The party also acknowledged the late King's constructive engagement with successive governments and his support for initiatives aimed at improving the socio-economic wellbeing of the people of Dagbon.

It said his advocacy for education, infrastructure, development and peaceful coexistence would remain an enduring legacy for future generations.

While mourning his passing, the NPP described the Yaa Naa as a statesman whose life demonstrated that true leadership is measured by the positive and lasting impact one leaves on society. The party prayed that Allah forgives his shortcomings, grants him Al-Jannah Firdaus and comforts the chiefs and people of Dagbon and all Ghanaians during this difficult period.

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