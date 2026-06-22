NPP relaxes nomination form collection rules amid payment platform delays

Audio By Carbonatix
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed its Constituency Election Committees to issue nomination forms to aspirants without requiring proof of payment at the point of collection.
The directive follows delays being experienced on the party's nomination payment platform due to heavy traffic on its server.
In a statement dated June 22, 2026, and signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party said the temporary measure is intended to ensure a smooth nomination process and reduce pressure on the system.
"Constituency Election Committees are hereby authorised to issue nomination forms to aspirants without requiring proof of payment at the point of collection," the statement said.
The party, however, noted that aspirants will be required to present evidence of payment during the vetting process.
The advisory was addressed to all Constituency Executive Committees and copied to National Executives and Regional Steering Committees.
The NPP said the arrangement will remain in place as it works to address the delays on the payment platform.
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