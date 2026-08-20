NSMQ 2026: Edinaman SHS ends seven-year wait, qualifies for one-eighth stage

Edinaman Senior High School (SHS) has ended a seven-year wait and booked a slot in the One-Eighth Stage of the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) after an impressive performance at the preliminary stage.

The Central Region school secured the top spot in its contest against Abomosu STEM SHS and Wa SHS, finishing with 47 points to book its place in the next stage of the national championship race.

Edinaman SHS made its intentions clear from the opening round, scoring 13 points and taking advantage of bonus opportunities to establish an early lead.

The school extended its advantage in Round Two, reaching 28 points before maintaining its dominance in the Speed Race.

In Round Three, Edinaman SHS and Abomosu STEM SHS each picked up four points in the Problem of the Day, while Wa SHS managed two points.

Edinaman SHS's lead widened in Round Four, the True or False round, where the school performed strongly to reach 44 points.

Although Abomosu STEM SHS successfully answered the second riddle, Edinaman SHS held on to its advantage to finish the contest on 47 points.

Abomosu STEM SHS came in second place with 35 points, while Wa SHS finished with 11.

The victory marks a significant return for Edinaman SHS, which has waited seven years since its last One-Eighth Stage qualification in 2019.

Edinaman SHS will now look to build on this performance as it continues its quest for a deeper run in the 2026 national championship race.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service, with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Trustur AI and Jupay Money Transfer.

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