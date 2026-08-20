NSMQ 2026: Nandom SHS complete stunning comeback, edge Ghana SHS by a point to reach one-eighth stage

Audio By Carbonatix
Nandom Senior High School (SHS) pulled off a remarkable comeback at the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), overturning a 12-point deficit to edge Ghana Senior High School, Koforidua, by a single point and secure a place in the One-Eighth Stage.
The contest, held at the CNC Auditorium, appeared to be firmly in Ghana SHS’s control after the opening round.
Ghana SHS raced into the lead with 27 points, while Nandom SHS trailed on 15 points, with Tuobodom SHTS further behind on 11 points. Nandom, however, refused to let the early deficit derail their campaign.
The Upper West side began steadily eating into Ghana SHS’s advantage in the Speed Race, moving to 20 points as Ghana SHS added just one point to reach 28 points. Tuobodom, meanwhile, slipped to nine points.
The gap narrowed further in Round Three.
Ghana SHS remained ahead on 30 points, but Nandom had moved to 22 points, cutting the deficit to eight points. Tuobodom had 13 points.
By the end of Round Four, Nandom had mounted an even stronger challenge.
Ghana SHS led on 37 points, but Nandom had surged to 32 points, leaving just five points between the two schools heading into the final round.
With a place in the One-Eighth Stage at stake, the final round delivered the contest’s biggest twist.
Nandom SHS produced the decisive push, finishing on 41 points to leapfrog Ghana SHS, which ended on 40 points. Tuobodom SHTS finished third with 15 points.
The one-point victory completes a stunning turnaround for Nandom SHS, who went from 12 points behind after Round One to one point ahead at the finish.
The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Trustur AI and Jupay Money Transfer
The Broadcast on JoyNews is sponsored by VitaMilk and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.
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