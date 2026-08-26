NSMQ 2026: Pope John sets new benchmark with 72-point demolition to book quarterfinals spot

Audio By Carbonatix
Pope John SHS & Minor Seminary have set a new benchmark at the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), cruising to 72 points to book their place in the quarterfinals.
The 2001 champions produced a dominant display at the CNC Auditorium in Contest Six of the One-Eighth Stage, leaving Sonrise Christian High School and Sogakope SHS trailing in their wake.
Pope John established their authority early, opening with 24 points in Round One before extending their lead to 35 in Round Two.
Although Sogakope stole the show in the Problem of the Day with a perfect 10/10, Pope John remained firmly in control, ending Round Three on 44 points after scoring 9/10.
The contest was effectively put beyond the reach of their opponents in Round Four.
Pope John answered all the True or False questions correctly, taking their tally to 60 points.
They followed that up with another flawless performance in the final round, answering all the riddles correctly to add 12 points and finish on 72.
Sonrise Christian High School ended the contest on 30 points, while Sogakope SHS managed 25 points.
The score is the highest recorded so far at the 2026 NSMQ Nationals, giving Pope John the early benchmark as the competition moves deeper into the knockout stages.
The result also continues Pope John’s strong recent run. The school reached the semi-finals in both 2023 and 2025, and will now be hoping their latest dominant performance can propel them even further this year.
The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Cowbell, Trustur AI, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine and Coronation Insurance.
The Broadcast on JoyNews is sponsored by VitaMilk, Entrance University of Health Sciences and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.
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