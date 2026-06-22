Police arrest Israel Kwadwo Akofena Safo and 2 others over Adwoa Safo shooting incident

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Israel Kwadwo Safo, also known as Akofena, in connection with a shooting incident involving his sister, the former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

According to a police statement, the suspect reported himself to the Regional Police Headquarters on June 22, 2026, a day after the incident occurred.

He was subsequently handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters to assist with ongoing investigations.

The police said a search conducted on his vehicle and residence at Kwabenya led to the retrieval of a significant quantity of ammunition and firearms.

The items recovered included 120 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 50 rounds of .45 calibre ammunition, 25 rounds of .40 calibre ammunition, additional loaded magazines, and two Glock pistols, one of which is registered in his name.

Further investigations led to the arrest of two additional suspects, identified as Nana Kwaku Afriyie and Kwadwo Safo Koomson.

The police said the two are also assisting with investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident.

All three suspects are currently in police custody and are expected to be put before the court on June 23, 2026. The Ghana Police Service said investigations into the case remain ongoing.

Background

The arrests follow reports of a shooting incident involving Ms Adwoa Safo at a property linked to Israel Safo in the Greater Accra Region.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of a bitter succession dispute within the Kristo Asafo Mission following the death of its founder, Apostle Professor Kwadwo Safo, in September last year.

The dispute has generated competing claims over the leadership of the church and its associated institutions, with legal proceedings already underway regarding the succession process.

In a statement issued earlier, the Kwadwo Safo family alleged that Ms Adwoa Safo had gone to serve a court injunction intended to halt an installation ceremony involving her younger brother, Israel Safo, when the shooting occurred.

The family further claimed that gunshots were fired in the course of the confrontation, allegations that have become the subject of the ongoing police investigation.

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