Police intensify security in Bosomtwe communities after deadly clash

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service in the Ashanti Region has heightened security presence in Brodekwano and Asisiriwa, both in the Bosomtwe District.
This follows a violent confrontation that claimed two lives, left several residents injured, and led to the destruction of property.
The disturbances, which reportedly lasted two days, are said to have stemmed from a personal dispute involving a romantic relationship between a young woman from Brodekwano and a young man from Asisiriwa.
Tensions flared after the woman’s mother reportedly travelled to Asisiriwa to bring her daughter home but was met with resistance at the young man’s residence.
Media reports indicate that the situation quickly escalated after the woman’s mother called for support from youth in Brodekwano, leading to a clash between young people from both communities.
The confrontation turned violent, resulting in fatalities, injuries, and damage to homes and other property.
In response, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Arthur Osei Akoto, led a joint team of police and national security personnel to the area.
Working alongside the Bosomtwe District Police Command, the team engaged community members in both towns to help de-escalate tensions and restore calm.
Residents have expressed anxiety over the incident and appealed for sustained security deployment to prevent further violence.
DCOP Osei Akoto assured the communities of increased patrols and police visibility, while also urging the public to volunteer credible information to aid investigations and ensure those responsible are held accountable.
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