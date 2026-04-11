President Mahama is not sincere with Ghanaians on LGBTQ bill matter – Hassan Tampuli

Member of Parliament for Gushegu and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee, Hassan Tampuli, has criticised President John Dramani Mahama and his administration for what he describes as a lack of sincerity over delays in passing the anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law.

According to him, "The president said sometime in January when the clergy called on him that it (Anti-LGBTQ) is a private members bill and he wants to make it a public bill, that has not taken place until we had to reintroduce it as a private members bill, so the government, the president have not been sincere with the Ghanaian people," he argued on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, April 11.

Mr Tampuli argued that the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has no justification for the delay, given its commanding two-thirds majority in Parliament.

"See, the next meeting of parliament, we have to see it listed as one of the bills that would be to be passed and the president has over two-thirds majority in parliament," he said.

According to him, the passage of the bill is long overdue, particularly as members of the NDC were among those who strongly advocated for its passage while in opposition.

He maintained that the current posture of the administration raises concerns about its commitment to an issue it had previously championed, urging the government to act decisively.

"The hypocrisy must stop, we have to pass this bill now," he emphasised.

The comments add to the ongoing political debate surrounding the proposed legislation and the government’s handling of the matter.

Government's reaction

Recently, the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has stated that issues relating to LGBTQ+ rights are not a major priority for Ghanaians, stressing that the government remains focused on key socio-economic concerns.

“This is not a major issue. It’s another waste of time. You know, NPP, they specialise in wasting the time of everybody,” he stated.

He questioned why the matter should dominate national discourse when many citizens are more concerned about livelihoods and economic survival.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu argued that the realities of daily life make the debate less relevant to the average Ghanaian.

“When Ghanaians wake up in the morning, their focus is on how to get to work, how to earn a salary, and how to make ends meet. Is that bill the number one priority of every Ghanaian? It is not. It has no meaning,” he argued.

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